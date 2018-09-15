Meet Roxie, from Saving the Animals Together

Roxie is a four-year-old beautiful girl that loves going for car rides! She is very shy at first, but once she warms up, she is the life of the party!

She gets along well with her foster siblings, already knows simple commands and is a fast learner. She is up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped, house and crate trained, and does well on a leash. She is heartworm positive, but is currently going through treatments.

If you are interested in adopting, or fostering this beautiful girl, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at: (731)313-7828, or come meet her Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pibble Palooza, 560 Leeper Lane Park in Jackson.