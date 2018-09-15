STAT raises pit-bull education awareness through annual event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several dogs make an appearance at the third annual Pibble Palooza.

The local organization, Saving the Animals Together, is bringing awareness to the need of education regarding the pit-bull breed.

A major area of concern was the backyard breeding and selling of pit-bulls.

The organization encouraged people to bring out their pit bulls to showcase how friendly and loving the animals truly are.

“Any of the bully breeds, we really want to let people know that there’s a lot of misconceptions out there. There’s a lot of people that just don’t understand that these dogs are awesome family members,” an event organizer said.

The event consisted of music, food, vendors and even a pageant for the dogs.