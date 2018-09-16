Achaeofest teaches West Tennesseans about Native American history

PINSON, Tenn. — Sunday wraps up the 36th annual Archaeofest in Pinson.

The annual festival was at Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park.

It was a celebration of Native American culture and archaeology which raised awareness through dance and live presentations.

Along with vendors, there were craft demonstrations, music and storytelling sessions throughout the day.

Many of the crafts for sale at this year’s festival were hand made by both Native Americans and their descendants.