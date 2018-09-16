Former college football player convicted of killing ex-girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Division III college football player convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend says he never intended to cause her any physical harm.

William Riley Gaul spoke Friday at his sentencing hearing, four months after jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder. Gaul had just finished his freshman season at Maryville (Tennessee) College when he shot through the bedroom wall of 16-year-old Emma Walker while she was sleeping on Nov. 21, 2016.

Gaul said he only meant to scare Walker, hoping he could then comfort her and win her back. Gaul’s attorney made the same argument during Gaul’s trial.

Gaul already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 51 years on the first-degree murder charge. He now faces sentencing for lesser offenses connected to the shooting.