West TN Invitational concludes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Today wraps this year’s West Tn Invitational.

The event was brought back to the Jackson area to raise money for the Ayers Children’s Foundation. Ayers Children Medical Center is a part of West TN Healthcare. They assist with pediatric services in the hospital setting, along with therapy and family support services.

This was the foundation’s first year holding the fundraiser, so they did not know what to expect. They were excited that more than 50 participants showed up to the tournament.

There aren’t a lot of tennis tournaments in this area so we thought that would be a good option to get a different group of people involved in our fundraising effort,” says Beth Koffman, Vice President of Operations at West TN Healthcare.

The organization says they are trying to make children and their families lives just a little bit better.