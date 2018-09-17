Best Buddies organization holds annual Match Party

MEDINA, Tenn.–A local chapter of the Best Buddies program kicked off its 5th annual Match Party, Monday night at South Gibson High School in Medina. The special event brought together students, faculty and families.

The 70 member club is made up of student volunteers from South Gibson High School.

“Best Buddy is an organization, a national organization that is dedicated to ending the isolation for people with disabilities.. and so the purpose of the club is to match students with disabilities with someone without disabilities to form a lifelong friendship,” said Amber Williams, special education teacher and coordinator of Best Buddies.

14 matches were made Monday night. Williams said this gives their students the opportunity to be just like their peers, such as

going to football games, birthday parties and to the movies with their buddies, just like everyone else.