Calista Odom

Ms. Calista Odom, age 83, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Paris Healthcare Center. Her funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 17, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. John Dale to officiate. Burial will follow the service at New Liberty Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are: Bobby Barton, Zach Odom, Cody Odom, Lee Barton, Jerry Scarbrough, and Tommy Scarbrough. Visitation is scheduled from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday and again on Monday after 10:00 A.M. until time of service.

Calista Pflueger Odom was born on February 26, 1935 in Buchanan, Tennessee to the late Robert L. Pflueger and the late Mary Linville Pflueger. She is survived by her daughters: Belinda (Danny) Morgan and Karen (Bobby) Barton all of Paris, sons: Doug (Lori) Odom, of Murray, Kentucky and Steve (Jan) Odom of Paris, by eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Calista is also preceded in death by a sister: Inez (Doc) Scarbrough, and brothers: Garvin (Marilyn) Pflueger and Norris (Margaret) Pflueger.

Ms. Odom was a longtime member of East Wood Church of Christ. She retired as a teacher with the Henry County School System and was also an active member of the Paris Henry County Arts Council.

The family of Calista Odom request in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to: Joyland Preschool c/o: East Wood Church of Christ, 800 East Wood Street, Paris, TN 38242.