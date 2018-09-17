Dot Transportation to host job fair

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dot Transportation will host a job fair this week.

The company’s distribution center in Dyersburg is looking to hire 50 new truck drivers by the end of the year.

A job fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, to help fill the positions.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dot Tennessee Distribution Center in Dyersburg.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can learn more about these positions and apply online.

Visit the Dot Transportation website at drivefordot.com.