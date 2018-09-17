First new mayor in two decades takes office in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in two decades, a new leader takes office in Carroll County.

For Mayor Joseph Butler, becoming mayor of his home county is personal.

“I’m an eight generation Carroll countian, and so I have deep roots here,” Butler said.

Butler has been in office for less than four weeks, but has already made some big decisions.

“Our challenge is how do we improve the quality of life across the county for people,” he said.

Butler comes into office after an extensive history working for Savant Learning Systems in Martin.

“We grew that company over the past 12 to 13 years to around 120 to 130 employees,” he said.

Butler says he hopes to carry over those job creation skills to help grow business in the county.

“What we have to do is to create an environment so small business can thrive,” he said.

Mayor Butler says he hopes to create a standard for all rural communities, by creating a better workforce in Carroll County.

“We are not different than many small, rural counties, with a similar struggles with education and jobs,” he said.

As the first new mayor in two decades, Butler says positive changes are coming for Carroll County.

“There’s a very bright, prosperous future for Carroll County, and I’m just excited to be a part of it,” he said.

Mayor Butler says he’s also the youngest mayor elected to take office in Carroll County at just 32 years old.