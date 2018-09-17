Goodwill to host job fair Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodwill Career Solutions will host a job fair Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center located at at 1320 South Highland Avenue in Jackson.

Five employers will be on site seeking to fill more than 75 positions in Madison, Gibson, McNairy, Haywood and Henderson counties.

Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate. They also urge attendees to dress for success.