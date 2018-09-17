JEA crews help with Hurricane Florence relief in North Carolina

The accompanying photos, courtesy of Jackson Energy Authority, show JEA crews at work Monday in Lumberton, North Carolina.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ten people from the Hub City are helping with hurricane relief after Hurricane Florence caused widespread power outages across North Carolina.

Jackson Energy Authority sent a crew of eight trucks and 10 employees to North Carolina last week, ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Electric Foreman Charles Jones says the teams have been working with the city of Lumberton to restore power to residents and businesses since the storm hit late last week.

Jones says the crew is happy to help with relief efforts.

“The customers down here have been extremely nice to us. The city of Lumberton’s been taking care of us, and it’s just a joy to get to come and help in situations like this, and thanks to JEA for letting us go and come help,” Jones said.

Jones says they have already started working to restore power, but the city does have some underground cable that they will need to work on later.

He said completely restoring power could take at least a week.