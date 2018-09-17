Katie “Mama Jean” Hart

Katie “Mama Jean” Hart, age 88 of Paris, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare Center. Her graveside service will be at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with burial to follow. Dr. Steve Gallimore of T.V.C.C. will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Rod James, Russ James, Justin Watkins, Will Tidwell, Kevin Pulley and Shannon Dossey.

Katie “Mama Jean” Hart was born September 19, 1929 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Isaac “Ike” Smith and the late Vunie Baker Smith. On June 18, 1949 she married Ray “Snoopy” Snyder and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1979. On August 6, 1988 she married Bill Hart and he survives in Paris, Tennessee.

“Mama Jean” is also survived by two sons: Mike (Cindy) Snyder and Mark (Vicki) Snyder both of Paris; three step-daughters: Janice Anderson of Covington, TN, Sherry Hart Steele and Norma Hart both of Henry, TN; one step-son, Bobby Hart of Paris, TN; one sister, Glenda (Milton) James of Paris, TN; one brother, Bo Smith of Henry, TN; grandchildren: Jackie (Shannon) Dossey, Kari (Kevin) Pulley, Meredith (Will) Tidwell, and Justin (Tara) Watkins; great grandchildren: Calan McManus, Koby McManus, Kinley Pulley, Kollins Pulley, Baylen Tidwell, Hannah Tidwell, and Austin Owen Weaver; and numerous other friends and relatives.

Besides her parents and first husband, Ms. Hart was also preceded in death by two sisters: Madge Jackson and Fredda Anderson; and three brothers: Carter Smith, Tommy Smith, and Elroy Smith who died in infancy.

Ms. Hart was a member of Birds Creek Baptist Church and she retired from Holley Carburetor Plant in Paris.

Memorials may be made to: Birds Creek Baptist Church, 2245 Whitlock Road, Paris, TN 38242