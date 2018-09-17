Leaders Credit Union releases statement after cards reportedly compromised

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bank is reaching out to members and has released a statement after users say their information was compromised over the weekend.

Leaders Credit Union released a statement Monday afternoon, saying they requested their ATM service provider, Jackson police, and staff members to the South Highland branch of the bank.

Leaders says they cannot completely rule out the possibility of a skimmer device being used at the location. However, there is no evidence of tampering on the ATM machine at the South Highland location.

Leaders says they are still working to determine what caused the isolated debit card compromise.

In the statement, the bank says they have pulled any cards that were recently used at the South Highland branch ATM as a precaution. An email has been sent and phone calls are being made to affected members to notify them of the potential compromise.

Leaders is issuing new cards either at the South Highland branch, the Old Hickory branch, or Oil Well branch locations. Cards can also be sent by mail.

The statement also says, in part:

“Security for our members is a top priority, and Leaders takes any potential issue extremely seriously. First, we want our members to know their data is safe and secure and reassure them that the credit union has not been hacked. All Leaders Credit Union systems including Online banking and related services are operational and are safe to use.”

If you believe that your debit card may have been compromised, contact Leaders Credit Union at 731-664-1784.