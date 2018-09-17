Local church hosts worship service for special needs families

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those with special needs enjoyed a worship service Sunday specifically created for special needs families.

The Exception Worhip Service took place at Forest Heights United Methodist Church.

They started the service by singing fun songs.

“And then we do our sermon in more of a story-like form, and we try to use a lot of visuals so that they can relate and put it together,” Exceptional Worship committee chair Jean Smith said.

Organizers of Lay Servants invited the families to the church to let more people know about the service and to lend a helping hand.

“And you know it’s growing, and we feel like we’re serving God by doing this,” Smith said.

Lay Servants began the services after seeing a performance by a visiting church’s special needs members.

“The Baddour Center in Mississippi came and performed for them, and all of those people were special needs, and it was beautiful. It was amazing,” Smith said.

Smith said it gave them the idea to create a church service for special needs families in Jackson.

“So our young people decided that they wanted to do more, and this is where we got the idea for the events,” Smith said.

Smith says these church services give people with special needs a different church experience.

“My favorite part is to see the smile on their faces and the pleasure that they get from the service,” Smith said.

These church services are held every third Sunday each month. For more information on how to attend these services or to volunteer, contact the church’s office at 731-668-5209 or go to the Forest Heights Untied Methodist Church website.