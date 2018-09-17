Local DAR chapter celebrates Constitution Week

JACKSON, Tenn.–Across America, bells are ringing in celebration of Constitution Week.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Madison County Courthouse, Monday.

They joined several others across the United States by ringing bells at exactly 3 p.m.

They also read the Bill of Rights and the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

“The Constitution has survived and guided our country and all of our laws for over 230 years,” said Beth Bates, with the Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

This year marks the 231st anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.