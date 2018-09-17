Mostly Sunny And Hot!

Weather Update–

We’re starting the morning off with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds to the east and less to the west. We’ll all see plenty of sunshine this afternoon which will quickly raise temperatures through the 70s and 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower and/or storm mainly during the afternoon hours. Best chance will focus east along the Tennessee river, where the remnants of Florence is making closest approach. Otherwise expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com