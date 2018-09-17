Mugshots : Madison County : 9/14/18 – 9/17/18

1/56 Kaylee Wills Simple domestic assault

2/56 Amy Jacques Shoplifting

3/56 Ananasa Mobley Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/56 Andre Jacques Shoplifting



5/56 Angelo Berry Violation of probation

6/56 Annon Aloqili Shoplifting

7/56 Anthony Bolding Theft under $999

8/56 Anthony Carter Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/56 Antoine Mathews Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/56 Ashley Melson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/56 Aurea Bengtson Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/56 Austin Fongers DUI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law



13/56 Blake Pitchford Shoplifting

14/56 Christopher Bull Retaliation for past action, vandalism

15/56 Corey Crowder Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/56 Courtney Bethea Violation of probation



17/56 Danyell Cook Assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations

18/56 Dawn Fawcett Simple domestic assault

19/56 Deshawn Crumpton Shoplifting

20/56 Dewayne McDaniel Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/56 Duan Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/56 Ernesto Sanchez Public intoxication

23/56 Ethan Wooden Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/56 Garry Crowe Criminal trespass



25/56 George Berniard Theft under $999

26/56 Jacquel Franklin Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/56 Jared Dunbar Public intoxication

28/56 Jeffery White Reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/56 Jessica Mount Shoplifting

30/56 John Isabell DUI, violation of implied consent law

31/56 Johnathan Stiles Disorderly conduct, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/56 Jonathan Young Violation of probation



33/56 Jose Rodriguez DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law

34/56 Joseph Whitaker Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/56 Joshura Arnold Failure to appear

36/56 Khadejah Hodge Accessory after the fact



37/56 Kyle Walker Violation of probation

38/56 Latral Perdue Fugitive-hold for other agency, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/56 Marilyn Wilbourn Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/56 Natrasken Love Criminal trespass, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/56 Omar Wilkins Reckless endangerment, simple possession/casual exchange

42/56 Prentice Cole Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

43/56 Quinton Carson Simple domestic assault, public intoxication

44/56 Ray McKnuckles Assault, shoplifting, failure to appear



45/56 Rhonda Truett Simple domestic assault

46/56 Samantha Alvarado Possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia

47/56 Shakilf Jenkins Violation of probation

48/56 Shateriall Spence Failure to appear



49/56 Stacy Swain Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, shoplifting

50/56 Summer Vestal Shoplifting

51/56 Tabiitha Ingle Failure to appear

52/56 Tanelius Pennington Driving on revoked/suspended license



53/56 Tayana Williams Contributing to the dependency of a child

54/56 Terrance White Failure to appear

55/56 Timothy Calhoun Driving on revoked/suspended license

56/56 Wayne Hollimon Vandalism

















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/14/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/17/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.