Tex-Mex Dip

Submitted by: Robert Shourek

3 Ripe Avocados

2 1/2 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

2 cans of Frito Black Bean dip

1/4 Tsp. Salt

1/2 Tsp. Pepper

1/3 C. Mayonnaise

1 C. Sour Cream

1 Package Taco Seasoning

3.8 Oz. can of sliced Black Olives

2 medium tomatoes; diced

8 oz. package of shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Garnishment: 2 tsp. freshly chopped chives

Peel avocados, remove seeds and mash with a fork in a small bowl. Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper; set aside.

In a small bowl; stir together mayonnaise, sour cream and taco seasoning; set aside.

In a large serving tray; spread bean dip evenly in the bottom.

Top with layer of avocado and spread.

Top with layer of sour cream mixture and spread.

Sprinkle half of the cheddar cheese.

Top with tomatoes, black olives and remainder of cheese.

Sprinkle top with freshly chopped chives.

Cover and refrigerate until cold for at least 2 hours.

Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and raw veggies.