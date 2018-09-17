Top plays from week 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Top plays from week 5 are as followed:

#5: Adamsville’s Chaz Sanders making the incredible one-handed interception. But, Gibson County took down the Cardinals, 14-10.

#4: Mckenzie’s Tyler Spivey made an awesome leaping catch against TCA but it was the Lions got the win 40-33.

#3: Jackson Christian’s Seth Snider finds Will Cisco in between three defenders and he’d go in to score but Nashville Christian got the win 17-13.

#2: Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt drops back, eludes some pressure before delivering a dime to Justice Weatherspoon for six. But South Side grabs the win 17-10.

#1: Peabody’s Courtlen Wade delivered the boom against a Halls returner as the Tide blanked the Tigers, 51-0.