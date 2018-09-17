Union University celebrates Constitution Day with guest lecturer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Harold See was Monday night’s speaker at Union University’s Constitution Day lecture.

The University asked See to speak at the lecture, due to the country’s high interest involving the filling of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat. See talked about President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We have a rather significant dispute here or disagreement between the parties about what the nature of the Supreme Court’s job should be,” See says.

Former Justice Harold See believes Judge Kavanaugh is qualified for the position He said the recent controversy surrounding Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual assault was not the start of the divide between the two parties over confirming him as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

“Now we have this other issue that’s been raised today with respect to his conduct,” See said, “and that may be a different matter but we saw that the parties were split whether to confirm long before that came up.”

See also talked about the Constitution and how it affects all Americans.

“We have a constitution that is designed for the people. It’s not designed for the politicians it’s not designed for the judges, it’s not designed for the senators,” See said. “Our government has enormous power. We give our government power, we want our government to have power. But we want the government to use it for us, not against us.”

Former Justice See served on the Alabama Supreme Court from 1997 to 2009. He is currently a Professor of Law at Belmont University in Nashville.