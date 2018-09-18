2 accused of trying to steal hemp from Weakley Co. farm

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they attempted to steal hemp plants Monday night from a farm in southern Weakley County.

According to a news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Axel Javier Rivera, of Sharon, and 22-year-old Kaelin Dewayne Willis, of Camden, were found attempting to steal the plants from a hemp farm. They are now charged with criminal trespass, theft over $1,000, vandalism, and simple possession of marijuana.

The release says Willis also had active warrants in Weakley County for violation of probation and failure to appear.

The men are charged with theft because they had already cut down more than $1,000 in hemp prior to deputies’ arrival.

The manager of the farm says people regularly try to steal the hemp, believing it is marijuana, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says there have also been reports of shots fired over the workers at the farm.

In the release, they sheriff’s office says they want people to know that the plants contain less THC than marijuana and that “hemp cannot make someone high.”