Hardin Co. Agricultural Fair underway in Savannah

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Agricultural Fair continues through the rest of the week in Savannah with livestock exhibits and shows.

Tuesday night’s exhibits start with a swine show at 6 p.m., followed by the Southern Supercross Jump and Run at 6:30 p.m.

Other events throughout the week include a cattle show, a talent show, rodeo and Lego building contest. The last event starts at 7 p.m. every night.

The fair runs through Saturday night.