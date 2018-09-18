Hot and Dry Through the Middle of the Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 18th

Temperatures have felt like they were in the middle 90s at times this afternoon. Temperatures already reached 91°F in Jackson this afternoon, and it’s likely there’s more of the same through the middle of the week. Even so, we’ll be staying below record high temperatures through Friday – so it’s been hotter before!

TONIGHT

When the skies clear, we’ll be heading for another mild and muggy night. Temperatures will once again only drop to the middle or upper 60s by sunrise tomorrow – nearly 10°F above average. Another hot day is coming tomorrow but the end to the 90°F may be in sight!

Clear skies are in the forecast Wednesday, so sunshine should easily lead to highs in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon. There’s less than a 10% chance for rain tomorrow, so very few if any West Tennesseans will get rain. On average, our last day with highs in the 90s isn’t until September 21st. The first full day of Fall is Sunday, September 23rd. The weekend is starting to look cooler so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

