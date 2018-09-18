K-9 cancer survivor helps raise money for the cause

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A recent cancer survivor has become the face of the Hardin County Cancer Association’s newest fundraiser.

Meet Jodi Le. She has been a member of the Hardin County Search and Rescue Team for six years.

“If you’ve ever met any of the dogs, you would get it. You would understand why you just can’t help but think of them as part of the fire department,” said Capt. Hollie Broughton of the Hardin County Fire Department.

But William Branum, Jodi’s canine handler, says about two months ago he noticed a lump on Jodi’s chest.

“And of course it was just devastating to hear my buddy’s got breast cancer, and she may not survive it,” Branum said.

A cancer survivor himself, Branum says he and Jodi were not alone during her fight to recovery.

“So I got to thinking about, we give the firefighters money and everything, why aren’t we sitting there including the K-9s,” Broughton said.

So the department says they started selling t-shirts, and all it took was a week.

“Well it turns out that we sold more than enough to pay for the surgery,” Branum said.

After the overwhelming response, the fire department decided to continue the fundraiser, encouraging people to “Think Pink” and join “Team Jodi.”

“We decided we’d give the rest of it to the Hardin County Cancer Association,” Branum said.

Jodi’s cancer has since been removed, and her team says they’re overjoyed to have her back on duty.

“Someway, somehow, someone’s getting touched,” Broughton said. “And maybe we can just make the world a little bit better place.”

“Like I said 100 times, this is my buddy,” Branum said.

You can purchase a “Team Jodi” t-shirt of your own by calling the Hardin County Fire Department office at 731-607-3252. All proceeds go to the Hardin County Cancer Association.