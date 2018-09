KETO Low Carb salad

Submitted by: Malinda Ferrell

1/2 head of cabbage thinly sliced

1 cucumber(1 cup)

1 yellow squash (1 cup)

10 baby carrots (1 cup)

1 medium zucchini (1 cup)

3 small dill pickles

-all veggies julienne

1 cup Olive garden Italian dressing

1 cup Marzetti sweet Italian dressing

Combine all together and toss with dressing. Serve with ANYTHING. ENJOY! (total carbs: 9g)