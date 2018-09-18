Mother saves children from burning vehicle in Crockett Co. crash

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman saves her children from a burning vehicle in Gadsden Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 79 in Gadsden.

A neighbor says he heard screaming outside his house when a young woman knocked on his door and asked to call 911. That’s when she said her children were inside a car that wrecked down an embankment and was on fire.

He says she crawled through the back window and got the children out safely.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

