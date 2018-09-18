Mugshots : Madison County : 9/17/18 – 9/18/18

1/18 Christopher Jefferson Aggravated assault, vandalism

2/18 Alaina Weeks Shoplifting

3/18 Ambria Murphy Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

4/18 Ashtin Wood Violation of probation



5/18 Avel Johnson Jr. Failure to comply

6/18 Brittany Vaden Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

7/18 Candice Tisdale Shoplifting

8/18 Desmanian Hill Failure to comply



9/18 Dorteiz Genesy Simple domestic assault

10/18 John McChesney Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/18 Kenneth Barnett Violation of probation

12/18 Lester Hardin Simple domestic assault



13/18 Mahummed Pirtle Aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

14/18 Mckayle Houston Assault, simple possession/casual exchange

15/18 Paul Lavender DUI, failure to appear

16/18 Roche Perry Assault, simple domestic assault



17/18 Tiffany Jones DUI, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, open container law, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/18 Travis Cole Contempt of court





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/17/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/18/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.