State investigating Memphis police shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the shooting of a man by a police officer during a traffic stop in Memphis.

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says 25-year-old Martavious Banks is in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot during a confrontation with officers on Monday. A police officer has been relieved of duty pending the result of the investigation.

After the shooting, Memphis police said it was doing its own investigation, rather than have the TBI look into it, because Banks did not die. TBI investigates officer-involved shootings that involve a death in Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich asked the TBI, the state’s police agency, to investigate the shooting. TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland confirmed the investigation.