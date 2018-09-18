Summer Hangs On

Weather Update–

Another sunny and hot day on the way for West Tennessee. temperatures are quickly climbing through the 70s and 80s this morning. There aren’t as many clouds through this morning. Therefore overall I also anticipate we’ll be a few degrees a warmer than yesterday as well. We are still on the NE side of an encroaching ridge. There is a slight chance a few isolated storms develop, mainly in the northern third of the area if any at all. Because the air mass that is moving in is generally drier, the diurnal temperature range will be bigger especially Wednesday and Thursday where Highs may climb into the middle 90s. Lows still drop into the 60s each morning.

