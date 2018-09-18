Teams prep for RIFA’s ‘Canstruction’ competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local companies and organizations team up to help fight hunger.

The Regional Inter-Faith Association’s annual Canstruction event kicks off next week.

“We do have a sculpture,” Cassandra Fuller, with Jackson Energy Authority, said. “Can’t reveal the secrets though, but there are a lot of cans.”

Canned goods will soon fill the lobby at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for RIFA’s 14th annual Canstruction event.

Fuller said this is JEA’s eighth year participating. “Putting the finishing touches on it now and are ready for competition,” she said.

RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said 14 teams will build structures made out of canned goods. “All the canned foods that are created in their structures go back to RIFA,” she said.

Teams will build the structures at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 25. Judging happens Wednesday, Sept. 26.

“It’s a little art show that happens at the Civic Center,” Dawkins said.

Gerdau, JEA and Toyota Bodine won different categories in the local competition last year. They went on to compete against more than 1,200 international teams and place in 2017.

“It was great to get that recognition and see your name on an international website,” Mark Brown, with Toyota Bodine, said.

Canstruction allows teams to be creative, competitive and give back to the community.

“It’s definitely a work of art,” Fuller said. “Who would have ever thought you could build what you will see out of canned goods?”

RIFA announces the winners at an awards dinner and concert Thursday, Sept. 27. Contemporary worship band Shane & Shane will perform at this year’s award’s event.

For ticket information, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.