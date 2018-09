2 McNairy Co. men federally indicted on gun charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A federal grand jury has indicted two McNairy County men on charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

Chaderick McClain, 27, of Selmer, and Corey Mayfield, 43, of Ramer, are both facing charges of possession of a firearm transported by interstate commerce after being convicted of a felony.

If convicted, both men face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.