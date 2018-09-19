Another Day In the 90s

Weather Update–

Another sunny and hot day on the way for West Tennessee. temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and 80s this morning. Skies should be sunny throughout the afternoon thanks to high pressure being right overhead. Therefore overall I also anticipate we’ll be a few degrees a warmer than yesterday as well. Because the air mass that is moving in is generally drier, the diurnal temperature range will be big today so we’ll probably climb into the middle 90s this afternoon. Towards the weekend the chance of rain will start to quickly spike as a stalling frontal boundary drops in and hangs around through the weekend. This will keep chances of rain elevated through the weekend.

