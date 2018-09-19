Bobby Mason Williams
|Bobby Mason Williams of Paris, TN
|85
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Tuesday, September 18, 2018
|11:00 A.M. Friday, September 21, 2018
|McEvoy Chapel
|Bro. Trent Bullock and Bro. Larry Simmons of First Baptist Church
|Memorial Cemetery, lot at foot of Mr. Myron Throgmorton
|4:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 20, 2018 and after 9:00 A.M. Friday
|September 1, 1933, Murray, KY
|Horace Whitehead, David Flowers, Jimmy Williams, Earl Williams,
Joe McKinnie, and John Dale French
|Grover C. Williams and Lora M. Williams, both preceded
|Faye Throgmorton Williams of Paris, TN; Married: September 4, 1955
|Mark Mason (Meri) Williams, Collierville, TN
|Laura Elizabeth (Andrew) Rice, Springville, TN
Cade Alexander Williams, Collierville, TN
Samantha Campbell Williams, Collierville, TN
|Anderson William Rice
|Graduate of Buchanan High School in 1953
Commercial Bank and Trust, Branch Manager at East Wood and at Henry
Worked at the bank for 28 years.
Member of First Baptist Church
Member of the Paris Masonic Lodge
Memorials may be made to: Friendship Sunday School Class, c/o: First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, TN 38242