Bobby Mason Williams

WBBJ Staff,

Bobby Mason Williams of Paris, TN
85
Henry County Healthcare Center
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
11:00 A.M. Friday, September 21, 2018
McEvoy Chapel
Bro. Trent Bullock and Bro. Larry Simmons of First Baptist Church
Memorial  Cemetery, lot at foot of Mr. Myron Throgmorton
4:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 20, 2018 and after 9:00 A.M. Friday
September 1, 1933,  Murray, KY
Horace Whitehead, David Flowers, Jimmy Williams, Earl Williams,

Joe McKinnie, and John Dale French
Grover C. Williams and Lora M. Williams, both preceded
Faye Throgmorton Williams of Paris, TN; Married: September 4, 1955
Mark Mason (Meri) Williams, Collierville, TN
Laura Elizabeth (Andrew) Rice, Springville, TN

Cade Alexander Williams, Collierville, TN

Samantha Campbell Williams, Collierville, TN
Anderson William Rice
Graduate of Buchanan High School in 1953

Commercial Bank and Trust, Branch Manager at East Wood and  at Henry

Worked at the bank for 28 years.

Member of First Baptist Church

Member of the Paris Masonic Lodge

Memorials may be made to: Friendship Sunday School Class, c/o: First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, TN 38242