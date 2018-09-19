Couple accused of animal abuse tries to get animals back

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Tara Neutzler and Donald Schoenthal are trying to get back almost 150 animals seized from them in April.

Carroll County deputy Chris Adams executed the search warrant at the Atwood property. He testified to what he saw that day.

“Did that animal have proper food, water, care and shelter?” prosecutor James Webb asked.

“No, sir,” Adams said.

And that answer was something Adams said about many of the animals on the property during his testimony.

Veterinarian Jillian Edwards assisted with the rescue, and testified about the animals’ health back in April.

“Pretty much every animal on the document is at least noted as underweight or emaciated,” Edwards said.

Neutzler and Schoenthal’s attorney, D.J. Norton, argued that two rescues, Redemption Road and Animal Rescue Corps, should not have been at the home. Adams said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office had requested assistance from both rescues.

“Isn’t it true that some of the animals are being housed at Redemption Road Rescue?” Norton asked.

“Yes, sir,” Adams said.

“And that have accrued some of those expenses, correct?” Norton asked.

“Yes, sir,” Adams said.

Adams showed a letter from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office requesting help from Animal Rescue Corps, but says that letter is the only document he has showing communication between the sheriff’s office and the rescue.

Testimony lasted into the afternoon to determine who would care for the animals going forward. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News checked in with the court to determine if a decision had been made, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the judge had not made a determination on who would care for the animals.