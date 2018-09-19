“Day of Champions” shows love and support for local students

JACKSON, Tenn.–The 13th annual Day of Champions was held at Jackson Fairgrounds Park, Wednesday.

The local Boy Scouts of America hosts this event each year. Champions Day is presented for special needs students from the Jackson-Madison County School System. The students participated in carnival games and crafts.

More than 100 student volunteers from Sacred Heart of Jesus High School and St. Mary’s School lent helping hands for the event.

“They’re all coming together to help these students and to have a good day and I feel like the volunteers that we have here learn as much and enjoy it as much as the people we’re trying to help,” said Sandy Jones, a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

The local fire department, Jackson Police and the TWRA were all at the event today to show love and support for these students.