Jackson member of Gangster Disciples sentenced to 30 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson member of the Gangster Disciples has been sentenced to 30 years on charges of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges.

Tommy Champion, 29, also known as “Duct Tape,” was sentenced this week in Memphis after pleading guilty to the charges. Champion is one of 16 men from Jackson and Memphis who were indicted in a racketeering and conspiracy case in 2016.

Champion was part of the gang’s “blackout squad.” The U.S. Attorney’s office says he and others on the “security team” were responsible for multiple violent acts, including attempted murder, witness and victim intimidation, assault, and other crimes at the direction of Gangster Disciple leadership.

Champion’s sentence includes a charge related to an attempted murder involving seven victims in Jackson from June 2014.