Jackson Police searching for man in East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police were actively searching for a man in East Jackson Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m., a Jackson Police helicopter was circling Muse Park and several cops were at Royal Street and Kingsfield searching for a man with several warrants. An officer also was using a K9 to search a vehicle. Jackson Police tell us the they lost sight of the man and the search was called off.

Jackson Police could not provide a description of the man or details of his warrants.

