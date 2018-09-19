JSCC highlights Fall Prevention Day

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson State Community College Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy students were at The Lift Center Wednesday afternoon providing information and demonstrations in observance of Fall Prevention Day.

Fall Prevention Day is a national initiative of the National Council on Aging.

It was created 11 years ago to try to reduce the health care cost across this country related to falls.

This is Jackson State’s 5th year participating and it helps students be hands-on in their field.

“The students are set up in stations to communicate with a patient on the identifiers for fall risks. They are also doing some balance screening, some gate screenings that are simple and can be done in this kind of environment. And we’re also providing educational information to them,” said Dr. Jane David, PTA director with Jackson State Community College.

The event is held every year close to the first day of fall and Dr. David said they plan to continue to participate each year.