Man arrested after car chase through Weakley, Henry counties

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Clarksville man is in custody after a car chase Tuesday through two northwest Tennessee counties.

Weakley County deputies spotted a silver 2001 Mercedes on Highway 54 between Dresden and Como driving 74 miles per hour in a 55 speed zone, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle attempted to hide in a bar parking lot off Highway 54. According to the release, deputies smelled marijuana in the car and told the driver to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the car, identified as 31-year-old Montez Johnson, drove away from the initial stop before continuing through Weakley and Henry counties.

The release says Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop the driver near Paris with spike strips, but the driver turned onto a dead-end road where the car hit a culvert and crashed.

The release says Johnson got out of the car and attempted to get something from the trunk of the vehicle when he was arrested. The release says there was an empty holster in the trunk.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a possible head injury sustained when his head hit the windshield of his car in the wreck.

Deputies found a quarter-pound of marijuana, pills believed to be ecstasy and $982, according to the release.

Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of schedule I with intent to sell, possession of schedule IV, evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, and tampering with evidence.

Johnson is currently in custody at the Weakley County Jail.