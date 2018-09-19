Mugshots : Madison County : 9/18/18 – 9/19/18 September 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Paul Evans Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Alexis Miller Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Brandi Morris Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Brandon Pittman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Clinton Mobley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jeremy Cage Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Keion Smith Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Krystal Banks Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Lucious Pitts Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Malik Batchelor Simple domestic assault, vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Terrence Tucker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Thomas Word Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13William Archie Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore