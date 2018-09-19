Mugshots : Madison County : 9/18/18 – 9/19/18

1/13 Paul Evans Theft under $500

2/13 Alexis Miller Shoplifting

3/13 Brandi Morris Failure to appear

4/13 Brandon Pittman Failure to comply



5/13 Clinton Mobley Violation of probation

6/13 Jeremy Cage Failure to appear

7/13 Keion Smith Vandalism

8/13 Krystal Banks Vandalism



9/13 Lucious Pitts Schedule VI drug violations

10/13 Malik Batchelor Simple domestic assault, vandalism, failure to appear

11/13 Terrence Tucker Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/13 Thomas Word Failure to appear



13/13 William Archie Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.