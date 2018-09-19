North Side shakes off sluggish start to win 3 straight

JACKSON, Tenn. — Taking home the Team of the Week honors for week 5 is the North Side Indians. After starting the season 0-2, the Indians have put together three straight wins to improve to 3-2 at the midway point of the season.

Led by head coach Jesse Powell, the Indians are proving they’re no joke and mean business for the remainder of the season.

After beating Lexington solely on their defense, North Side knows they have the keys to be successful, it’s just about putting it all together.

“Aim for just the top, you never settle for average because if you accept to be average then you’ll be average,” North Side running back Haynes Holt said.

Tight end Steve Collins said everyone should take North Side serious because the season is just getting started for them.

“We’re really a great team, you know, don’t sleep on us, because we’ve surprised a lot of people and it’s only been five games,” Collins said.

Up next the Indians take on the Dyersburg Trojans.