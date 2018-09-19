One injured after early morning shooting at Lincoln Courts

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Lincoln Courts.

Police say a woman was injured in the shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the east Jackson apartment complex.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have confirmed a suspect is in custody, and police are not looking for any additional suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.