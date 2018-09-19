UPDATE: Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown Jackson

UPDATE: Police confirm they are investigating a late night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Honeysuckle Drive and Locust Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police made contact with a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

The man told police he had been walking when he was confronted by someone driving a gray Hyundai with dark tinted windows.

The victim told police he had been shot during the confrontation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

Earlier story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police investigate a possible overnight shooting in midtown Jackson.

Police say it happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near the Walgreens at the intersection of Campbell Street and North Highland Avenue.

Officers say they have a possible victim.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators say they do not have anyone in custody.

