Police search for suspect in shooting that left 1 injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect is on the loose after the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday night in east Jackson.

“He said, ‘mother, I woke up last night and lights were flashing in through the window,'” said Vernase Blackburn, who lives in the area.

A neighbor says she was in bed Tuesday night when she heard four shots fired outside from a weapon she says sounded like an automatic. Meanwhile, on the other side of Locust Lane, Blackburn says living right off North Highland Avenue, she’s become immune to most noises in the night.

“Nothing to hear an ambulance, nothing to hear a helicopter, nothing to hear anything, hear a fire engine,” Blackburn said. “Everything goes off here, so you just kind of ignore some things.”

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Another neighbor says she can’t believe something like this would hit so close to the home she lives in with her three children.

“So how would you explain somebody getting shot, you a child,” asked the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“My kids are not allowed outside without me, especially in an area that’s known for violence,” the neighbor said.

“Is this area known for violence,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Amanda Gerry.

“From what I’ve heard,” the neighbor replied.

Jackson police say the suspect vehicle is a gray Hyundai with dark tinted windows. Police haven’t confirmed any additional information about the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, call Jackson police at 731-425-8400.