Rain Looking Likelier Friday and This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, September 19th

Another hot and humid day with highs in the lower to middle 90s has added to an already sweltering final week of Summer. However, this weekend is looking wetter and also cooler now with an incoming cold front appearing to push farther through West Tennessee in the latest model data. This would lead to a Fall-like weekend when Autumn officially begins, but there’s still some uncertainty in the forecast.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies tonight, it’ll be another mild and muggy evening. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s by sunrise tomorrow when they should be 10 degrees cooler than that during this time of the year.

It’s going to be another hot one tomorrow but may possibly be one of the last days in the 90s this year! Mostly sunny skies will lead to highs in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon with just a 10% chance for rain. This weekend a cold front will enter the area so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com