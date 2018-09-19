State officials discuss services for residents with disabilities

JACKSON, Tenn. — A listening tour covering state services for people with disabilities was held at Jackson State Community College on Wednesday.

“Individuals with disabilities are just a key component of our population in Tennessee, and they’re contributing members every day to our everyday life, and we just need to make sure we have the resources to make them be able to help them live the fullest life possible,” Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, said.

During the meeting, people presented their personal stories of how the lack of services have impacted their lives or the lives of their loved ones.

Officials say these conversations will help to provide more support and services to disabled individuals.

“There’s a lot of good going on,” Massey said. “There’s also changes, and sometimes I think when the pendulum swings, sometimes it may swing too far and it leaves some people behind. We’re going to analyze what all we’ve heard.”

“We’re not all alike,” Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington, said. “We come with different needs, and what an honor and a privilege to be able to help serve those that may have something a little different.”