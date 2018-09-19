US Marshals search for Hardin Co. fugitives

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of stealing a truck.

Steven Kyler Stricklin, 25, is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Stricklin is accused of stealing a Chevrolet pickup truck last month.

The U.S. Marshals say he is also a person of interest in several other vehicle thefts in the Hardin County area over the last week.

Stricklin is a white male, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and about 165 pounds.

Investigators believe Stricklin is with another wanted fugitive, 42-year-old Arthur Carpino.

Carpino is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office on multiple, unrelated charges.

Carpino is also described as a white male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stricklin or Carpino is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 731-427-4661.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests, and all calls are confidential.