4 local Zaxby’s restaurants to host hurricane fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four local Zaxby’s restaurants will host a fundraiser Thursday for the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts.

All three Zaxby’s locations in Jackson as well as the Lexington location will take part in the fundraiser, according to a news release.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, 10 percent of sales will be donated to the American Red Cross. Guests also can donate to the American Red Cross by visiting redcross.org/zaxbys.

In 2017, Zaxby’s raised more than $200,000 through similar fundraiser efforts for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the release says.

Below are the locations of the participating restaurants:

1155 Vann Drive, Jackson

222 Oil Well Road, Jackson

1543 S. Highland Ave., Jackson

390 W. Church St., Lexington

“Serving our communities is at the heart of Zaxby’s core values, and we jump at the chance to help our neighbors when disaster strikes,” Zach McLeroy, CEO and co-founder of Zaxby’s, said in the release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to offer great food while supporting the communities affected by the ongoing disaster in the Carolinas.”