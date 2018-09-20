Benton County man wins UTV in Lifeline Blood Services promotion

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Benton County man won a big prize for simply rolling up his sleeves.

Bob’s House of Honda gave away a Polaris Ranger 500 UTV to John Coleman of Holladay, Tennessee.

He donated blood and put his name in the Lifeline Blood drawing as part of the second annual promotion to help Lifeline.

Organizers say additional blood donors really helped this summer which usually a slower time for donations.

“It does have a definite purpose and it could save a life. You hear it all the time, but it could be true, you know, anyone can be the next one to need it that’s why we did it,” said Bob Beasley of Bob’s House of Honda.

The UTV is worth $9,000.