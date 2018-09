Daughters of the American Revolution present award to WBBJ-TV news anchor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit recognizes one of our own at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

The Daughters of the American Revolution honored WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa Thursday at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

She received the 2018 award of Excellence for Outstanding Broadcast Media.

The nonprofit works to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.